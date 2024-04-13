Liverpool have already started planning for the summer transfer window and they are keen on signing Marcus Edwards and Goncalo Inacio, as per Football Insider.

Edwards has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent months, and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can sign the former Tottenham Hotspur winger this summer.

The 25-year-old has established himself as a key player for Sporting CP and he is versatile enough to operate in the wide areas as well as a central attacking midfielder. He will add goals and creativity to the Liverpool attack.

The Reds need to improve their squad if they want to compete at a high level consistently. Signing a versatile attack like Edwards could prove to be a good decision. The 25-year-old failed to make his mark in English football with Tottenham and he will feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League. He could be keen on the move if the two clubs can agree on a deal.

Liverpool keen on Goncalo Inacio

Meanwhile, it is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in a quality central defender. Inacio would be the ideal acquisition for them.

The Portuguese international is versatile than enough to operate as a central defender as well as a left back. He can slot into a back four as well as a back three. He will add versatility and tactical flexibility to the side. Apart from that, he is a reliable defender who is exceptional on the ball. He will help Liverpool build from the back and set up counter-attacking opportunities from the deep.

Joel Matip will be a free agent in the summer and Liverpool will have to replace him adequately. The Portuguese international could be the ideal acquisition for them.

Liverpool have been linked with the move for Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim. If they manage to appoint him as their next manager, they could have an advantage when it comes to signing the two players.