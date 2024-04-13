Manchester United defender Aaron Wan Bissaka has been linked with a move away from the club and Inter Milan are keen on signing him.

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Italians are keen on the 26-year-old defender and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

The former Crystal Palace defender will help Inter Milan improve defensively, but he can be quite limited going forward. He has been criticised for his lack of end product going forward and it remains to be seen whether Inter Milan are prepared to break the bank for him.

The defender is reportedly valued at €15 million and he should prove to be a quality addition for a reasonable price.

Meanwhile, Denzel Dumfries continues to be linked with an exit from the Italian club and the Italian gaints value him at €30 million. A report from Inter Live adds that Manchester United are keen on securing his services and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both.

Denzel Dumfries could improve Man United

Dumfries is better than the Manchester United player going forward and he could add a new dimension to their attack. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils decide to make a move for him after selling the English defender. €30 million would be a reasonable price to pay for the Dutch international, and he could be a good fit for them next season.

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in England will be an attractive proposition for the Inter defender and he will look to test himself in the Premier League. Manchester United have had a disappointing season this year and they will look to bounce back strongly. Signing the right players in the summer could be the key to their resurgence.