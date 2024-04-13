Manchester United’s interest in signing Gleison Bremer from Juventus is hardly a surprise.

The Red Devils have been linked with the move for the 27-year-old Brazilian defender in recent months and journalist Rudy Galetti has now claimed that the defender is climbing up the transfer wishlist list and he could be an important target for the Red Devils this summer.

Juventus want to keep the Brazilian defender at the club this summer, but they would be open to accepting offers close to €70 million. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to pay up for him. They will need to bring in a quality central defender and the South American could prove to be a quality addition.

Bremer is at the peak of his powers right now, and he has proven his quality in Italian football. He could be up for a new challenge at this stage of his career and a move to the Premier League would be ideal. He would get to compete against world-class attackers and he would be joining one of the biggest clubs in world football.

?? #Bremer is climbing positions in the #ManUTD's preferred list. ? The ??????? club is seriously interested in him: a concrete move could be made soon. ? #Juventus would prefer to keep the ?? in the squad next season, but they are also open to evaluating bids close to €70m. pic.twitter.com/Mbuj42FcW5 — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) April 12, 2024

Man United must sign Gleison Bremer

Manchester United have had a disappointing season this year and they will be hoping to bounce back strongly. A club of their stature is expected to compete for trophies regularly and secure Champions League qualification every season. Signing Bremer will help them tighten up defensively and improve next season.

The 27-year-old certainly has the physical and technical attributes to adapt to English football and make an immediate impact for Manchester United.

Jonny Evans will be a free agent in the summer and Harry Maguire has been linked with an exit. Manchester United will have to replace both players, and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done for the Brazilian defender.