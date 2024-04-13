Former Manchester United trainee diagnosed with cancer

Former Manchester United trainee and ex-Rochdale player Joe Thompson has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time.

Thompson, who is now a public speaker, retired from football in 2019 at the age of 29 after making 203 appearances for his club Rochdale.

The 35-year-old was initially diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2013 but was able to make a recovery from it.

But four years later it returned, Thompson was able to recover from the cancer once more and made an incredible comeback to football, he would then go on to score the winner that helped Rochdale avoid relegation from League One a year later.

However, in 2019, he made the decision to officially retire from the beautiful game and began public speaking.

Unfortunately, Thompson has revealed that the cancer has returned for a third time in an interview with BBC Radio Manchester.

“It’s far from ideal and it’s come back quite aggressive, so stage four.” He said via the Sun.

“The only positive is it is the same cancer as what I’ve had previously, but the issue for me this time is its gone on to my lungs, so breathing is a problem, sleeping is difficult and even talking sometimes can be quite hard.”