Newcastle eyeing 6ft 3in ace from English club as Dubravka replacement

Newcastle United are eyeing Middlesborough goalkeeper Tom Glover as a possible replacement for Martin Dubravka.

Dubravka joined Newcastle from Czech side Sparta Prague and has gone on to make 147 appearances for the club.

The 35-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Manchester United is out of contract in the summer and it’s thought to be unlikely that he will be offered a new deal.

Newcastle target Middlesborough goalkeeper

Nick Pope is Newcastle’s number one, but he has been out of action with a shoulder injury picked up against Manchester United in December.

It must be said that Dubravka has stepped up in Pope’s absence and deserves credit for that, but the Slovak international is unlikely to be looked at a reliable long term back-up option for Eddie Howe’s side, and they will reportedly be turning their attention elsewhere.

According to FTBL the Magpies have joined the race for Middlesborough shot stopper Glover who is also attracting interest from Rangers, Celtic and FC Copenhagen.

The 26-year-old has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season, and has kept five clean sheets.

Glover only joined the Championship outfit from Australian side Melbourne City last summer and could reportedly be on the move again.

The Australian has been competing for the number one slot at Boro this season, and has impressed in the absence of first choice Seny Dieng.

It’s set to be a competitive race for Glover’s signature and Newcastle will be hoping the lure of Premier league football and potentially some form of European football will be enough to convince the former Melbourne City man.

Following the Magpies 4-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday afternoon they now sit sixth in the Premier League and are firmly in the hunt to qualify for the Europa League next season, and make it back to back European campaigns.