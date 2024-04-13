Newcastle have gone 2-0 up against Tottenham Hotspur after two emphatic goals in the space of only a few minutes.

In order to gain the advantage in the race for the Champions League spots, a win at St. James’ Park on Saturday afternoon is a must for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

But they are fighting an uphill battle after conceding two goals back-to-back in just as many minutes.

Alexander Isak sold Mickey van de Ven before curling the ball into the back of the net before Anthony Gordon added a second immediately after the restart.

