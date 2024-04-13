Glasner could use fringe Palace player for first time vs Liverpool

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has hinted he could use Jairo Riedewald for the first time in Sunday’s game against Liverpool.

The Austrian, who replaced Roy Hodgson in February is still getting to grips with his squad and assessing his options.

Glasner has been unable to use Marc Guehi and Cheick Doucoure with the pair still sidelined through injury, and hasn’t handed Michael Olise a start as he continues to build up his fitness after returning from injury.

Riedewald set for his first appearance under Glasner?

The Dutchman has yet to play for the former Eintracht Frankfurt manager having been injured since he took over.

In fact, the 27-year-old hasn’t appeared for the Eagles since their defeat 1-0 defeat to Everton in the FA Cup back in January, and has only appeared four times in the Premier League this season.

However, Riedewald could be in line for a return to action at Anfield on Sunday with Glasner confirming the midfielder has trained all this week.

The 49-year-old is quoted by Palace’s official website as saying: “We have no new injuries, but Jairo is coming back. He trained the whole week with us and he could be in the squad on Sunday.”

It’s a timely return to fitness for Riedewald with his contract expiring in July, and he will need to make the most of any opportunity to try and convince Palace he deserves a new deal.

There’s a possibility that the midfielder could have kicked his final ball for the Eagles if Glasner decides against using him in the final seven games of the season.

Riedewald joined the Selhurst Park outfit from Ajax in 2017 and has made 91 appearances for the club and scored three goals.

Glasner’s side sit 15th in the table and are five points above the relegation zone, albeit with two games in hand over Luton who occupy the final relegation spot currently.