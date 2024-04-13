Rio Ferdinand has predicted Arsenal’s final seven games as we approach the end of the Premier League title race.

After an incredible run of games since the turn of the year, the Gunners now sit top of the table at 71 points, level with Liverpool and one ahead of Manchester City.

But although Arsenal fans will be confident and slightly optimistic, they arguably have the toughest fixtures out of the three.

They are still yet to play Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea while they welcome Aston Villa to the Emirates Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

Speaking on TNT Sports, the former United defender gave his prediction for each individual game, claiming that Arsenal would finish on 86 points overall.

“You planned that.” 😅@laura_woodsy and @rioferdy5 predict the Premier League title run-in 🔮 Give us your final point totals for the top three 👇 pic.twitter.com/uhalnyOblV — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 13, 2024

The former England international predicted Arsenal to win every game bar the two trips away to Spurs and the Red Devils, with Erik ten Hag’s men already derailing Liverpool’s title push.

Alongside the predictions for the Gunners, Ferdinand also gave his assessment for Manchester City and Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are predicted to finish level on points with the Gunners on 86 while Pep Guardiola’s side power through to win their fourth title in a row and make Premier League history.