“I would give everything” – Spurs urged to sign sensational Newcastle star

Jamie O’Hara has urged his former club Tottenham Hotspur to sign Newcastle’s Alexander Isak after an incredible goalscoring run.

Despite a lavish spending spree in the summer transfer window, Ange Postecoglou’s men are still missing an out-and-out striker.

With Harry Kane leaving for Bayern Munich, many expected the recouped £100 million to be used on a like-for-like replacement but the funds were spread across other areas of the side.

With Son Heung-Min operating out of positions as a striker for much of the season and Richarlison struggling to find consistent form, the number nine position is an obvious upgrade for the North London club.

With several top clubs set to dip into the striker market in the summer along with the slim picking of options, Spurs will have to move fast to secure an adequate signing.

According to former player O’Hara, the club should move quickly to secure Newcastle’s star man, Isak.

“I would give everything to sign him. We won’t do it because we won’t put our hands in our pockets.” He said on TalkSport via HITC.

“Anyone would have him. The only problem with him is his injury. That’s the problem with him.”

The Swedish striker has now scored 21 goals in all competitions this campaign after his sensational double against Tottenham on Saturday afternoon.

But with Arsenal also rumoured to be interested in his services, a deal won’t be easy to secure or cheap with reports claiming that Newcastle could ask for around £100 million.