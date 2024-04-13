Spurs have reportedly been given a boost to their chances of signing RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are pushing to qualify for the Champions League this season after falling behind last season, finishing in eight spot overall.

Despite murmurs of a potential title race at the beginning of the campaign after an incredible start which saw them top the table for a number of weeks, a finish inside the top four would be deemed as an incredible accomplishment.

The Australian manager has done a fantastic job at revamping a lacklustre side with players like Yves Bissouma finding new life while the additions of Mickey van de Ven and James Maddison have bolstered their squad further.

Despite their heavy defeat against Newcastle on Saturday, Spurs are still level with Aston Villa on points with Unai Emery’s side set to play league leaders Arsenal on Sunday evening.

The North London side will be looking to improve even further in the summer transfer window especially if they secure Champions League qualification.

According to reports from German outlet Bild via Team Talk, Spanish midfielder Olmo Is eyeing up a transfer to England with Spurs reportedly interested.

But there won’t be a lack of competition for the attacking midfielder with Manchester City and Chelsea also said to be interested in his signature.

The 25-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga over the past few seasons which has placed him firmly on the radar of Europe’s elite and reportedly has a €60 million release clause built into his contract.