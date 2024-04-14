‘I can’t see them losing’ – Ian Wright gives damning Arsenal title prediction

Ian Wright has changed his title prediction after both Liverpool and Arsenal dropped points on Sunday.

Manchester City fans will be over the moon as they see their side stay top of the Premier League after their win against Luton on Saturday.

Both of their title rivals have essentially handed them the league title after they fumbled against their opposition while playing at home.

First Liverpool lost at Anfield against Crystal Palace 1-0 before Arsenal lost again to Aston Villa at the Emirates 2-0.

Going into the weekend, many people had Mikel Arteta’s side as their favourites for the Premier League title, a prediction which has no doubt changed after Sundays result.

Former club legend, Wright, had backed his side prior to the Aston Villa loss but admitted that it’s now City’s to lose.

“Man City wouldn’t have thought Liverpool and Arsenal would have lost today.” He said via TBR Football.

“City know how to navigate this. They can afford to lose a game now, but I can’t see them losing one.”

With their Premier League title hopes now hanging in the balance, Arsenal fans will turn their attention to their Champions League campaign with Bayern Munich waiting in the wings for Wednesday’s showdown.