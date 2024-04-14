During the Serie A clash against Udinese, AS Roma’s Evan Ndicka collapsed on the pitch, leading to the abandonment of the match.

In the 74th minute of the game, Ndicka fell to the ground while Roma possessed the ball, clutching his chest. Medical staff quickly attended to him, and although a defibrillator was brought onto the field, it was not used.

Fortunately, Ndicka remained conscious and alert throughout the ordeal as he was stretchered off.

Following an ECG test administered at the stadium, which yielded concerning results, the decision was made to suspend the match. Ndicka was then rushed to the hospital for further evaluation.

Both teams were briefed by the referee on the situation before the match was officially abandoned.

AS Roma released the following statement:

“Following the on-field medical emergency involving Evan Ndicka, the match between Udinese and Roma has been suspended.

“The player is conscious and has been taken to hospital for further checks.

“Come on Evan, we’re all with you! ”

Forza Evan, we are all with you! ?

They shared another update from the hospital.

The squad went to visit Ndicka at the hospital. Evan is feeling better and is in good spirits. He will remain in the hospital for further observations.

The rise in sudden deaths and medical emergencies in football

The increasing occurrences of sudden deaths and medical emergencies in football is concerning.

Instances of players collapsing during matches, often due to cardiovascular issues, have become more frequent in recent years.

The seriousness of such incidents is exemplified by cases like Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer’s, who experienced similar collapses twice last year, emphasising the urgency of addressing this issue in football.