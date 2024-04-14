Aston Villa dealt a significant blow to Arsenal’s title aspirations by scoring twice in just 3 minutes.
In the 84th minute, Leon Bailey broke the deadlock for Villa. McGinn initiated the play by finding Moreno on the left flank, who then picked out Digne making a run behind Arsenal’s defense.
Digne delivered a cross into the penalty area where Torres attempted to connect but missed, allowing Bailey to pounce at the back post and fire the ball into the net.
Just 3 minutes later, Watkins extended Villa’s lead to two goals. Arsenal, pushing forward in search of an equaliser, left themselves vulnerable to a swift Villa counter-attack.
Tielemans played a through ball to Watkins, who found himself one-on-one with Smith Rowe. Watkins calmly shifted onto his right foot and chipped the ball over Raya to double Aston Villa’s advantage.
The defeat deals a significant blow to Arsenal’s title hopes, with Manchester City now holding a 2-point lead with only 6 games remaining in the season.
Watch the goals below:
TWO GOALS IN THREE MINUTES FOR ASTON VILLA. ?
A devastating turn of events for Arsenal! pic.twitter.com/wpKHaLBFgn
