Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has not been a regular starter for the Portuguese club this season and he is considering his future at the club. Luis could look to move on in the summer and Aston Villa have been mentioned as a potential destination.

The midfielder has a €120 million release clause in his contract, but he is likely to be available for a lot less. Apparently, the West Midlands club were keen on signing him at the start of the season and they were told to pay €40 million back then.

He is likely to cost less than that this summer, especially after struggling to hold down a regular starting spot at the club. He has fallen out of fever with manager Roger Schmidt as per reports via SportWitness.

The 24-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and move to Aston Villa could be ideal for him, especially if they can promise him regular game time. They need to bring in a tough-tackling defensive midfielder, especially if Douglas Luiz leaves the club at the end of the season. The Brazilian has been linked with top clubs and his performances have attracted a lot of interest in recent months.

Aston Villa need someone like Florentino Luis

Aston Villa are lacking in depth when it comes to the central midfield and the signing a specialist defensive midfielder should be one of their priorities, even if Luiz stays at the club. The 24-year-old will be determined to prove himself in the Premier League and establish himself as an important player for Aston Villa.

The West Midlands club are currently fourth in the league table and they are pushing for Champions League qualification. They will be an attractive destination for most players. In addition to that, the opportunity to work with a quality manager like Unai Emery can be quite tempting.