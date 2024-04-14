Video: Eberechi Eze breaks the deadlock after sharp Crystal Palace attack

Crystal Palace have taken the lead against Liverpool at Anfield with Eberechi Eze dispatching from close range.

With the title race in full flow, Jurgen Klopp’s side can’t afford to drop any points at this part of the season, especially at home but they have gotten off to the worst possible start at Anfield.

After just 13 minutes on the clock, the visitors have broken the deadlock after a slick passage of play down Liverpool’s left split open the defence with Eze waiting in the middle to tap home.

