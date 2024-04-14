Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is reportedly expected to be sold this summer, with interest in a permanent transfer coming from clubs in the Premier League and Serie A.

Greenwood is currently impressing on loan at Getafe but is surely not likely to play for Man Utd ever again after previously being arrested and investigated, leading to a lengthy suspension from playing for the Red Devils back in early 2022.

Despite Greenwood impressing during his time in La Liga this season, and new ownership in place at Old Trafford, it seems the working assumption remains the same, which is that the 22-year-old won’t come back and work his way into the United first-team again, according to the Daily Mail.

Their report adds that Greenwood surely won’t be short of interest this summer, with Lazio perhaps set to revisit a deal after also looking at him last year before he moved to Getafe instead.

Greenwood could also have the chance to stay in the Premier League, according to the Mail, though they have not named specific clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

Greenwood transfer: Would English clubs really risk the backlash?

The Mail’s piece notes that Greenwood at one point looked to be given another chance by United after a lengthy internal process to evaluate the situation, only for them to U-turn after such a strong backlash from fans.

Would other Premier League clubs really risk this with Greenwood? It’s perhaps more easy to imagine the player continuing on a new adventure abroad instead.

The Mail also name Barcelona as a club who have been linked with the England international at one point, though it remains to be seen if he’s likely to end up back at quite that level again, despite clearly being an outstanding talent on the pitch, as he showed in his early days at United.