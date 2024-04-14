Surprise Premier League manager will be considered by Chelsea if Mauricio Pochettino leaves

Chelsea may not be 100% certain of who their next manager will be next season, and that could surely include Mauricio Pochettino staying at Stamford Bridge, but Newcastle boss Eddie Howe could be considered if the Argentine is sacked or decides to leave.

According to Simon Phillips, the Blues have several candidates in mind in case they end up making a change from Pochettino, and Howe is a new name being considered, as supposedly confirmed by multiple sources recently.

Howe had been going through a difficult period at Newcastle, but his team remain a joy to watch on their day, such as this weekend as they thrashed Tottenham 4-0 at St James’ Park.

This has moved the Magpies up to 6th in the Premier League table, but they’ve now won three of their last four games, going unbeaten in that time, while they’ve won five of their last eight in total, following a disastrous run in the winter when they went on a run of just two twins from ten, losing the other eight.

Howe the right man for Chelsea?

Howe now seems to be back in the conversation for big clubs, with Chelsea clearly ready to consider him as a potential replacement for Pochettino.

Still, it remains to be seen if Chelsea fans will all agree he’s the best candidate, as Phillips also mentions the likes of Roberto de Zerbi, Xavi and Arne Slot as other options.

Howe has done an impressive job at Newcastle, overall, but there’s no way he’d survive at Chelsea if he took the team on a run anything like that one with the Magpies earlier this season, when they at one point lost four in a row, including surprise defeats to the likes of Luton and Nottingham Forest.

There’s also an argument that NUFC under-achieved in the Champions League, finishing bottom of their group despite a memorable win over Paris Saint-Germain earlier on in the campaign.