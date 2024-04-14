‘It’s not good enough’ – Jamie Carragher not happy with Liverpool star after Palace loss

Jamie Carragher was not impressed with the performance of Darwin Nunez during their disappointing loss against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon.

With only goal difference separating Liverpool and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table, a loss for either side would be devastating for their title chances.

Unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp’s side, their disappointing loss against Crystal Palace at Anfield means they now face a gigantic challenge to climb back to the summit.

It was Eberchi Eze who thrust the dagger into Liverpool, tapping home from close range after a slick move down Liverpool’s right-hand side.

The home side had their chances to score however, with Curtis Jones spurning a golden opportunity late in the second period.

Nunez also failed to score early in the half, much to the disdain of Carragher who was on commentary duties for the clash.

“He has got to score that. It’s not good enough. Darwin Nunez has got to score. How often do we say that?” He said via HITC.

Attention now turns to Arsenal as they welcome Unai Emery’s Aston Villa to the Emirates Stadium, where a win would put Mikel Arteta’s side back ahead of Manchester City with just six games left to play.

The Reds will now turn their attention to their Europa League second-leg tie against Atalanta after losing the opening match 3-0 at Anfield.