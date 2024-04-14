Jamie Redknapp makes surprise Premier League title prediction

Jamie Redknapp has claimed that the Premier League title race could go down to the final day of the season with goal difference potentially deciding the champions.

For the first time in a long time, the Premier League title race is made up of three teams, with Arsenal currently leading the pack ahead of both Liverpool and Manchester City.

With just seven games left this campaign, a slip-up for any one of these top teams will more than likely mean that they are out of the race, such is the high standards required to top the table.

Although the Gunners sit at the top of the pile, only goal difference keeps them ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s men, with City one point behind.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Sunday, Redknapp claimed that the season will come down to the wire with goal difference potentially being the deciding factor.

“All three teams are at home on the last day of the season, it’s going to be an amazing end to the season.” He said via the Daily Mail.

“I have a feeling it might go down to goal difference.”

With Arsenal set to play against Aston Villa on Sunday evening, they can pull away from Liverpool whose devastating loss against Crystal Palace could mean the end to their title hopes.