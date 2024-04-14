Jeremie Frimpong aimed an Arsenal dig at Granit Xhaka immediately after winning the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen beat Werder Bremen 5-0 to win their first Bundesliga title in their history, putting an end to Bayern Munich’s 12-year dominance.

Boniface opened the scoring in the 25th minute, scoring from the spot to give the home side the lead.

The second half saw former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka score a stunner to double the lead before the game turned into the Florian Wirtz show.

The German scored a brilliant hat-trick which resulted in a 90th minute pitch invasion, forcing the referee to end the game before time.

Frimpong aims dig at Arsenal with Granit Xhaka

Celebrations began as Xabi Alonso’s side lifted the trophy and they continued inside the dressing room.

Frimpong, a key player for Bayer, went live in the dressing room and filmed the wild celebrations. He couldn’t resist taking a cheeky dig at Xhaka’s former club.

He said: “Granit, you came from Arsenal and you won it here! My f***ing G!”.

Frimpong to Xhaka: "You came from Arsenal and you won it here.” ?? pic.twitter.com/9nV86JYXwq — Bayern & Football (@MunichFanpage) April 14, 2024

Xhaka came close to winning the league with Arsenal last season, but the Gunners bottled it late in the league.

And they might end up bottling it this season as well. They had the chance to go back on top of the table but suffered a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at home, giving City a 2 point lead over them.