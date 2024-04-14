West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus has seemed to strongly recommend that his club seal the transfer of his fellow countryman Emmanuel Danso.

The 23-year-old Ghana midfielder currently plays for Norwegian club Stromgodset, and one imagines it won’t be too long before we see him move to a more competitive league in Europe.

Kudus seems convinced that Danso has what it takes to make it at the very top, and he’s keen to play with him at club level.

“I played with him way back from Ghana when I was growing up and he’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with. I’ve played with a lot of players, but he’s the one, he’s like my age,” Kudus said.

“He’s a defensive midfielder, a number six, both feet, passing. I’ve always loved him.”

On possibly signing Danso for West Ham, Kudus added: “Right, right, [the press officer] is hearing it so let’s get the conversation outside, yeah!”