Leeds United produced yet another lacklustre display as they were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

Leicester City lost 1-0 to Plymouth and Ipswich drew against Middlesbrough. Leeds had the chance to capitalise on the favourable results and go top of the league but lost as well.

It was their first home league defeat of the season as Sammie Szmodics’ late strike was enough to earn three points for Blackburn in another frustrating day for Daneil Farke’s side.

Blackburn sat in deep and absorbed the pressure running down the clock, which left Leeds players frustrated as they struggled to break them down.

Connor Roberts was left fuming at Joel Piroe

Phil Hay revealed that Roberts was seen yelling at Piroe to show some urgency as Leeds continued to try and break Blackburn down.

Hay posted on X:

“Roberts yelling at Piroe to show some urgency from a throw and get onto the wing to take it.”

Piroe was given a start in front of the goal but had a rather poor game and failed to make any sort of impact.

Leeds are now 3rd with 87 points, two points behind 1st place Ipswich Town and one point behind Leicester City.