Liverpool’s title hopes took a massive hit as they suffered a defeat to 14th-placed Crystal Palace earlier today at Anfield.

Eberechi Eze netted the game’s only goal, leaving Liverpool in 3rd place in the Premier League standings with 71 points.

The 0-1 scoreline might not reflect the Reds’ dominance, as they were the superior side but failed to convert their chances into goals.

Despite generating a significant xG of 2.87 and taking 21 shots, with 6 on target and creating 4 big chances, none of Liverpool’s attackers managed to find the back of the net.

Left-back Andy Robertson, one of the standout performers for the hosts, expressed frustration with his attackers for failing to capitalise on the scoring opportunities.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Scottish international remarked:

“You have to take your chances. The boys in front of goal have to do better.”

"We were poor" Andy Robertson reacts to their 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace ?? pic.twitter.com/0L8e18JEMZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 14, 2024

Liverpool attackers have disappointed when it has mattered the most

Indeed, star attackers like Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Diogo Jota all missed big chances in the second half that could have influenced the outcome in favour of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And it is something that has become a very regular feature for Liverpool. Against Manchester United last week, Liverpool had 28 shots but only managed to score two, one of them from a penalty.

Similarly, against Atalanta in the Europa League, they had 19 shots but failed to score a single goal.

The last few weeks have seen them throw away their season. They have been knocked out of the FA Cup, lost their first leg of the Europa League with a 3 goal defeat at home and have bottled a 2 point lead in the league.