Man United believe Jason Wilcox could help them sign £80m-rated talent

Manchester United are keen on signing the Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite at the end of the season.

They are hoping to appoint Jason Wilcox as their transfer chief and he will be in charge of brokering the deal with Everton. A report from the Sun claims that Wilcox has connections with the defender’s agent and Manchester United believe that he could help them sign the talented young defender in the summer.

Branthwaite is widely regarded as one of the best young defenders in European football and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the Red Devils. Maguire and Raphael Varane have been linked with moves away from Manchester United at the end of the season. In addition to that, Jonny Evans will be a free agent.

Manchester United have looked vulnerable defensively, and they will need to improve in that department. Signing a central defender should be one of their priorities during the summer transfer window.

Jarrad Branthwaite would improve Man United

Branthwaite would be a superb long-term investment, but he’s likely to cost around £80 million. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to spend that kind of money on the talented young defender.

The 21-year-old has proven his quality at Everton and he could be tempted to join a big club now. The Toffees are currently fighting for their safety in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether they can beat the drop.

They will not want to sell the 21-year-old defender easily, and Manchester United will have to pay a premium for him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

There is no doubt that Branthwaite is good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the country and he could easily justify the investment in the long-term.