Man United, Tottenham and Newcastle monitoring 24-year-old South American

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the move for the Atalanta midfielder Ederson in recent weeks.

The North London outfit are keeping tabs on the Brazilian midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window and they have recently sent scouts to watch him in action against Liverpool during the Europa League clash.

The 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder put in an impressive display against Liverpool, and it remains to be seen whether the North London club decide to follow up on their interest with an official bid in the summer.

Tottenham need a central midfielder who will add defensive cover and control to the side. The Brazilian has the skill set to improve them in the middle of the park.

Man United and Newcastle want Ederson

According to HITC, Manchester United and Newcastle United were keeping tabs on the midfielder during the game as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

All three clubs need to improve their midfield options during the summer transfer window. Manchester United have looked quite mediocre in the middle of the park, and Ederson will help them improve. The Brazilian is likely to be tempted to join big clubs like Tottenham and Manchester United United in the summer.

Meanwhile, Newcastle need more quality if they want to compete in the UEFA Champions League. Signing a central midfielder should be one of their priorities in the summer. Ederson could form a quality partnership with his compatriot Bruno Guimaraes at the heart of the midfield.

All three clubs should have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see who comes forward with an offer first. Atalanta will not want to let a player leave for cheap, and it remains to be seen whether they demand a premium for his services.