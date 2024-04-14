Man United want 22-year-old Premier League ace to replace first-team star

Manchester United winger Antony has been quite underwhelming since joining the club from Ajax and the Red Devils are now prepared to cash in on him.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United will accept a reasonable offer for the winner this summer and they are looking to cut their losses on the player. They want to get his substantial wages off their books as well.

They have already identified a replacement for the Brazilian winger. They are hoping to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace and the 22-year-old Frenchman is at the top of the list to replace Antony. The Red Devils are looking at other options as well, and it will be interesting to see who they end up signing.

Olise is highly rated in the Premier League and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into a key player for Manchester United in the coming seasons. The Crystal Palace winger is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford if the transfer goes through. The Eagles will not want to lose a key player like him any time soon, but Manchester United could certainly convince them to change their stance with a lucrative proposal.

Michael Olise could improve Man United

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The 22-year-old winger will be tempted to join a big club like Manchester United, and he will hope that the two clubs can sort out an agreement if the interest is genuine.

Olise will add goals, creativity, and flair from the wide areas. He is versatile enough to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well. With the right guidance, he could develop into a star for the Red Devils and fulfil his tremendous potential in the coming seasons.