According to Claret and Hugh, West Ham technical director Tim Steidten will be at the club next season.

The 44-year-old has not got along with manager David Moyes with reports of the two not being on the same page regarding a number of transfers.

Reports claimed that Tim Steidten prefers talented players from abroad like Mohammed Kudus and Edson Álvarez. Meanwhile, Moyes prefers more proven Premier League players like James Ward-Prowse and Kurt Zouma.

Tim Steidten’s impressive track record

The German joined the Hammers as their new technical director last July. Under him, they have signed the likes of Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Before joining West Ham, he was at Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen where he signed the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Moussa Diaby, Serge Gnabry, Davy Klaassen, Edmond Tapsoba and Piero Hincapie – all of whom are considered some of the best players in their position today.

His excellent track record attracted interest from other top clubs, including Liverpool.

David Moyes’ time at West Ham is up

Moyes is set to be out of contract at the London Stadium in the summer, and as things stand there are no signs that he will be offered a new deal.

With Steidten set to stay at West Ham and no new deal offered to Moyes, it looks like the club has decided to keep the German over the Scot.

In fact, there have been reports claiming that Steidten will want Paulo Fonseca to replace David Moyes.