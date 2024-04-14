Newcastle United picked up a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League yesterday.

The win lifts Newcastle to 6th place in the league table and now it is mathematically impossible for them to finish below 14th place in the league table.

Therefore, they will have to sign Lewis Hall permanently at the end of the season. The defender joined Newcastle on a loan deal with an option to make the move permanent if certain conditions are fulfilled. Newcastle will now have to pay £28 million to sign the talented young defender, as per Ben Jacobs.

The development will certainly come as a boost for Chelsea, who are looking to raise funds for their own signings. The Blues are under pressure right now, and they will look to balance the books in the coming weeks.

They have spent freely since the takeover, but they will have to comply with the financial regulations now. There have been rumours that they could sell a number of players in order to comply with the profit and sustainability rules.

Lewis Hall could be a key player for Newcastle

As for Newcastle, they will hope that Hall can establish himself as a key player for the club in the coming seasons. There is no doubt that he is a talented player and the defender can now focus on his football with his long-term future already sorted.

Chelsea have had a mediocre season this year and they will be looking to bounce back strongly next season. They will need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window and getting rid of some of their fringe players would be ideal.

The departure of Hall on a permanent transfer will boost their transfer budget, and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right additions at the end of the season.