Tino Livramento was spotted highlighting Tottenham’s defensive errors to Alexander Isak during their 4-0 win against Tottenham on Saturday afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s side humbled the North London club at St. James’s Park with a dominant and destructive performance.

Alexander Isak broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark, turning Mickey van de Ven inside out before finishing into the bottom corner.

Anthony Gordon then put the Dutch defender on his back minutes later, making it 2-0 with a sweet strike.

Cameras picked up Livramento seemingly telling Isak about Van de Ven’s horrific mistakes.

“For both those first two goals, did you see what happened to their centre back?” #NUFC 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QpNTf05IxE — Toon Polls (@ToonPolls) April 13, 2024

