Video: Newcastle star spotted mocking Spurs defender

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Tino Livramento was spotted highlighting Tottenham’s defensive errors to Alexander Isak during their 4-0 win against Tottenham on Saturday afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s side humbled the North London club at St. James’s Park with a dominant and destructive performance.

Alexander Isak broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark, turning Mickey van de Ven inside out before finishing into the bottom corner.

Anthony Gordon then put the Dutch defender on his back minutes later, making it 2-0 with a sweet strike.

Cameras picked up Livramento seemingly telling Isak about Van de Ven’s horrific mistakes.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

More Stories Tino Livramento

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.