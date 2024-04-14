Bruno Guimaraes continues to shine for Newcastle United, enjoying another outstanding campaign in the English top flight.

Since joining the Magpies in January 2022 from Lyon for a reported fee of up to £40 million, the Brazilian has consistently been one of the top midfielders in the division.

Guimaraes has scored 4 goals and provided 6 assists in his 31 Premier League appearances this season.

In addition to his direct goal contributions, the defensive midfielder excels in key statistical metrics, showcasing his remarkable dribbling and passing abilities.

He leads the league in drawing fouls, ranks 4th in successful take-ons, 6th in progressive passes, and 9th in passes into the penalty area. (Fbref)

Given Guimaraes’ undeniable quality, top European clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, and PSG have expressed interest in securing him as a regular starter in their midfield.

Despite attracting interest from top European clubs, the 26-year-old, who renewed his contract in October last year, extending it until June 2028, seems keen on remaining at St. James’ Park.

What did Bruno Guimaraes’ wife post on social media?

Ana Lidia Martins, Guimaraes’ wife, dropped a significant hint about his future in a recent Instagram post.

She was in attendance at Newcastle’s 4-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, a game in which Guimaraes played a role in two of the goals.

She posted a picture with Joelinton’s partner Thays Gondim, captioned: “Feels like home.”

Guimaraes then commented, “My family. I love you so much.”

Indeed, the couple’s affection for the club and city suggests that the Brazilian international would be content to remain at Newcastle for the foreseeable future.