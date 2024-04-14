Paul Merson has claimed that Arsenal’s title hopes are completely over after their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

With Liverpool losing to Crystal Palace earlier in the day, all eyes turned to Mikel Arteta’s side as they welcomed Unai Emery’s Villa to the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners played exceptionally in the first half, playing intricate football around the visitors but despite getting in behind the defence, failed to find the back of the net.

The second half, however, was a completely different story as Emery’s side grew into the game as the home side appeared lethargic after their midweek Champions League clash against Bayern Munich.

The atmosphere in the stadium grew tense, which then turned into disbelief when Leon Bailey gave the visitors the lead before Ollie Watkins put the nail in the North London clubs coffin.

Paul Merson rules out Arsenal title charge

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, former Arsenal player Merson claimed that they have no chance of winning the league now.

“For me, it’s gone – 100 per cent,” he said.

“It’s completely turned on its head now. Man City put pressure on them by playing first and they couldn’t handle it. But take nothing away from Crystal Palace and Aston Villa they were absolutely outstanding.”