David Moyes is feeling the heat as West Ham United’s disappointing displays continue.

The Hammers suffered a 0-2 loss against Fulham at home in their latest Premier League fixture, leaving them in 8th place on the table with 48 points.

This marks their third defeat in their last five games across all competitions. They face a significant challenge ahead as they seek to overturn a 2-0 deficit this Friday after losing the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals against Bayer Leverkusen.

David Moyes’ future at West Ham appears uncertain, with the club facing elimination from multiple competitions and the prospect of missing out on European place for next season.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Scottish football Frank McAvennie believes that the legendary Jose Mourinho could be the ideal replacement to take the helm at West Ham.

The ex-Celtic striker praised Mourinho for his knack of winning trophies, suggesting that his track record makes him well-suited for a team like the Hammers, which has been longing for domestic success.

McAvennie said:

“Graham Potter has been mentioned, Jose Mourinho has been mentioned.

“I’m a big fan of Mourinho – I don’t care what anyone says.

“That guy knows how to win tournaments and win trophies.

“He wasn’t good enough for Man United – he only won the Europa League and the cup!

“Apparently he was a disaster there – really?

“I would love to see him come in.”

“He gets criticised for his negative play, but if Mourinho had that team he wouldn’t be negative.

“Anyone can see that the defence needs to be fixed.

“Mourinho is solid defensively – that’s for sure.”

Mourinho’s connection with London clubs

The Portuguese manager’s connection with London clubs dates back to 2004 when he first managed Chelsea, clinching two consecutive Premier League titles and an FA Cup during his tenure.

Mourinho returned for a second stint with Chelsea in 2013, securing another Premier League crown in the following season.

The 61-year-old then had stints with other Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. He won three trophies with the Red Devils, primarily the Europa League, but failed to secure any silverware with Spurs.

West Ham have been pursuing Mourinho since last year, offering him a lucrative contract while he was managing Roma, though he remained with the Italian club.

However, with his departure from the Serie A, Mourinho is now available as a free agent and could potentially take charge at the London Stadium next season.