Bryan Gil could reportedly leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window after failing to break into the first team.

Ange Postecoglou has managed to reinvent his Tottenham side after taking over in the summer, with a number of current players finding new life under the Australian manager’s tutelage.

Unfortunately, it is a two-sided coin, with some players being forced out to the fringes of the squad like Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Another midfielder who has struggled to nail down a place in the starting eleven prior to Postecoglou’s arrival and even more so now has been Gil.

The Spaniard joined from Sevilla in 2021 but has spent the majority of his time out on loan with very little time playing in North London.

Bryan Gil could leave Tottenham

His slight frame doesn’t suit the physicality required in the Premier League with the youngster finding it difficult to replicate the form he has shown in La Liga.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Gil could be set to leave Spurs on a permanent transfer in the summer with his contract set to expire in 2026.

The report claims that a lack of game time has been a pivotal factor while Dutch side Feyenoord are one of many teams interested in his signature.