Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly lining up a move for Serie A defender Riccardo Calafiori but faces competition from Juventus.

Ange Postecoglou’s side hasn’t shied away from making big moves in the transfer window as they were one of the most active Premier League clubs in January.

It doesn’t look like that will change in the upcoming summer transfer window with the club already lining up moves for several top targets.

The latest of which is defender, Calafiori, who currently applies his trade at Italian club Bologna according to a report from an Italian outlet Tuttosport via Sport Witness.

But Spurs may face competition from Serie A giants Juventus who are also reportedly interested in the signature of the 21-year-old.

Calafiori came up through the Roma academy before making a move to Basel where he spent a year before returning back to Italy and joining Genoa, where he had previously spent a year on loan.

Starting 26 games in the league so far this season, the young defender has established himself as a very talented young prospect.

Ange Postecoglou has put a lot of stock into this defence and with the signing of Mickey van de Ven and Destiny Udogie returning from loan, has put together a solid back four.

Radu Dragusin was also added to the squad, arriving from Serie A side Genova in the January window.