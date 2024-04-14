Exclusive: Arsenal identify midfield priority as big name could seal Juventus transfer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal are increasingly leaning towards Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as their priority for that position this summer amid doubts over Jorginho’s future.

Sources with a close understanding of Arsenal’s transfer plans have informed CaughtOffside that Zubimendi is now likely to be considered a priority for the Gunners in midfield due to the fact that his Real Sociedad contract contains a release clause in the region of €60m (£52m).

This would make Zubimendi considerably cheaper than Douglas Luiz, with the Aston Villa midfielder also highly appreciated inside the Emirates Stadium, but not considered realistic for the time being.

CaughtOffside understands that the interest in Zubimendi could also intensify as he’s seen as an ideal like-for-like replacement for Jorginho, who is attracting interest from Juventus ahead of the summer.

Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal?
Jorginho in action for Arsenal

The experienced Italy international is nearing the end of his contract at Arsenal, and it may now be that the club will opt to make a new signing in midfield rather than extending the former Chelsea man’s deal for another year. This also follows what are believed to have been numerous contacts that have taken place between Juve and Jorginho’s representatives in the last few months.

Zubimendi transfer to come alongside new striker signing for Arsenal?

As well as bringing in Zubimendi, CaughtOffside understands that a new striker is also a priority for Arsenal this summer, with Viktor Gyokeres under serious consideration.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United want 22-year-old Premier League ace to replace first-team star
Newcastle win over Tottenham seals £28 million income for Chelsea
Exclusive: It would take “hours” to discuss all of Man United’s problems, says Fabrizio Romano

Another name is also emerging in Arsenal’s thinking, however, with Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez well liked in north London, where Tottenham have also been among his suitors for some time.

While there has been some speculation over Gabriel Jesus’ future, CaughtOffside understands that it’s Eddie Nketiah who is more likely to be shifting out of Mikel Arteta’s plans and towards an exit for this summer.

More Stories Douglas Luiz Eddie Nketiah Gabriel Jesus Jorginho Martin Zubimendi Mikel Arteta Santiago Gimenez Viktor Gyokeres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.