Exclusive: Arsenal identify midfield priority as big name could seal Juventus transfer

Arsenal are increasingly leaning towards Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi as their priority for that position this summer amid doubts over Jorginho’s future.

Sources with a close understanding of Arsenal’s transfer plans have informed CaughtOffside that Zubimendi is now likely to be considered a priority for the Gunners in midfield due to the fact that his Real Sociedad contract contains a release clause in the region of €60m (£52m).

This would make Zubimendi considerably cheaper than Douglas Luiz, with the Aston Villa midfielder also highly appreciated inside the Emirates Stadium, but not considered realistic for the time being.

CaughtOffside understands that the interest in Zubimendi could also intensify as he’s seen as an ideal like-for-like replacement for Jorginho, who is attracting interest from Juventus ahead of the summer.

The experienced Italy international is nearing the end of his contract at Arsenal, and it may now be that the club will opt to make a new signing in midfield rather than extending the former Chelsea man’s deal for another year. This also follows what are believed to have been numerous contacts that have taken place between Juve and Jorginho’s representatives in the last few months.

Zubimendi transfer to come alongside new striker signing for Arsenal?

As well as bringing in Zubimendi, CaughtOffside understands that a new striker is also a priority for Arsenal this summer, with Viktor Gyokeres under serious consideration.

Another name is also emerging in Arsenal’s thinking, however, with Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez well liked in north London, where Tottenham have also been among his suitors for some time.

While there has been some speculation over Gabriel Jesus’ future, CaughtOffside understands that it’s Eddie Nketiah who is more likely to be shifting out of Mikel Arteta’s plans and towards an exit for this summer.