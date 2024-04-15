Watch: Cole Palmer doubles Chelsea’s lead from close range

Where would Chelsea be this season without Cole Palmer? The England talent has doubled their advantage against Everton.

After nutmegging his opponent and side footing home to give Chelsea the lead on 13 minutes, it took the youngster just five minutes to produce another breathtaking moment.

Palmer waited patiently in the box for a cutback which never happened, but he stayed determined when he followed in a shot from Nicolas Jackson to head home from very close range to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer, AGAIN! ?? pic.twitter.com/2EC6zF2Nb9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 15, 2024

The 21-year-old now has 18 goals in his first full Premier League season and has surely proven his huge price-tag.