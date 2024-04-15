Video: Cole Palmer completes perfect hat-trick inside 30 minutes against Everton

Cole Palmer has completed his first-half hat-trick in just 30 minutes for Chelsea against Everton at Stamford Bridge.

The England international has scored his 19th goal of the Premier League campaign and it’s surely sealed three points for Chelsea on Monday night.

After a defensive disaster from Everton, Palmer was there to capitalise as he lifted the ball over Jordan Pickford’s head from 40 yards out with his right foot.

WHAT HAS JUST HAPPENED?! ? 29 minutes played and Cole Palmer has a HAT-TRICK! ? pic.twitter.com/vsP5sCxCLf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 15, 2024

This completes a wonderful first-half perfect hat-trick as he’s scored a left-footed finish, a header for his second, and now a right-footed finish too. And that surely wraps up this game for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.