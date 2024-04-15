Watch: Jackson adds a fourth for Chelsea with a sumptuous volley

Nicolas Jackson has added a fourth goal for Chelsea against Everton.

With 44 minutes gone, Nicolas Jackson expertly fired home his tenth Premier League goal for the club.

Marc Cucurella flighted a cross in towards the Chelsea striker, and within a quick touch-and-spin the Senegalese international volleyed the ball home into the bottom corner beyond an extending Jordan Pickford.

Nicolas Jackson adds Chelsea’s FOURTH! ? pic.twitter.com/kUEojHS1Co — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 15, 2024

The 22-year-old, who hadn’t scored since early March in the league, will be licking his chops and hopeful to add more to his tally.

Barring a disaster, Chelsea will move three points behind sixth place Newcastle United with a game in hand on them as well.