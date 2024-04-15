Tottenham had a day to forget against Newcastle United as the North London club suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat.

For the second season in a row, Tottenham have been brutally beaten by Newcastle United.

Last season, the Magpies scored six goals against Spurs. This season, they beat them by scoring four goals and moving up to sixth in the Premier League table.

Micky Van de Ven has been the subject of social media criticism for his performance against Newcastle.

The defender was beaten by both Alexander Isak and then Anthony Gordon on their way to scoring goals.

Shearer blamed Tottenham duo for Newcastle goal

However, Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has pointed the blame on two other Tottenham players.

Shearer has named Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro, who he believes were at fault for the goals scored by Eddie Howe’s men.

Porro, who was forced off early in the second half due to injury, “didn’t have a clue” where Isak was for the first goal, according to Shearer while he was speaking with Premier League Productions.

Shearer mentioned how Udogie was not strong enough when the ball was played over the top to Gordon, who went on to assist Isak.

“Tottenham are all over the place defensively,” said Shearer.

“Terrible and not strong from Udogie. Porro hasn’t got a clue where Isak is and then he sits van de Ven down. A great finish.

“From Tottenham’s point of view, how poor they are. How weak they are defensively.”

Tottenham have been overtaken by Aston Villa

The defeat takes Spurs back to fifth position in the Premier League and Aston Villa to fourth, who beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The race for the European places in the Premier League is getting competitive each week with Newcastle also in contention for a spot in the Europa League next season.

Spurs host Arsenal next in the Premier League at the end of the month in a crucial match for the title race.