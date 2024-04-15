Manchester United have addressed Alejandro Garnacho’s recent social media activity internally after the winger liked tweets that appeared to criticise manager Erik ten Hag.

The incident occurred following United’s draw against Bournemouth in the Premier League, during which Garnacho played a role in both teams’ goals.

While he assisted Bruno Fernandes’ equaliser, he was also involved in the build-up to Bournemouth’s second goal.

Ex Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke gave the home side the perfect start with a brilliant goal in the 16th minute. But Bruno Fernandes equalised for United in the 31st minute.

However, Bournemouth regained the lead 5 minutes later with Justin Kluivert scoring past Onana to make it 2-1.

United were lucky to avoid a defeat after United were given a penalty, a decision which looked very harsh on the Cherries. Bruno equalised and the game ended in a draw.

In his post match interview, the manager appeared to subtly blame the Argentine which was caught by Manchester United fans, including Mark Goldbridge who pointed it out, criticising ten Hag with a couple of posts on X.

The player, clearly not happy with his manager publicly blaming him, expressed his apparent dissatisfaction by liking Goldbridge’s tweets. However, he later unliked them after his social media activity drew attention.

Manchester United have taken action internally

According to The Sun, a spokesman from the club has confirmed that the matter has been handled internally.

However, it is not revealed whether Garnacho has been punished or not.

This is not the first time Erik ten Hag has thrown a player under the bus. Previously, a similar incident happened with Jadon Sancho which resulted in the two falling out and the player eventually being loaned out to Borussia Dortmund.