Arsenal prepared to make a move for £85 million transfer target

Arsenal are prepared to challenge Sporting CP’s determination by pursuing Viktor Gyokeres, who has a release clause of £85 million.

GiveMeSport claims that Arsenal may start talking to Sporting CP about Viktor Gyokeres, as the Gunners may intensify their pursuit of the striker.

The North Londoners are prepared to put Sporting’s will to the test with an approach, but they are still not considering activating the release clause in the contract of the attacking target valued at £85 million.

A number of players, including Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen, and Benjamin Sesko, have been recently linked to the Gunners, suggesting that they are in the market for a star striker.

With 36 goals and 16 assists for Sorting CP in all competitions this season, the Swede is another player the Gunners have their eyes on.

Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Chelsea have also been named as the club interested in signing the Sweden international.

Gyokeres has also expressed uncertainty about his long-term future at Sporting CP by associating his departure with the rumoured exit of manager Ruben Amorim, who Liverpool are looking at to replace Jurgen Klopp.

Arsenal’s latest defeat showed once again what they are lacking

The Gunners faced a massive blow in their pursuit of the Premier League title after suffering a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Aston Villa.

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery defeated the Gunners and stopped them from going to the top of the league.

It was another match that showed that the Gunners lack a top quality forward who can grind out results for them in such difficult games.

Arsenal desperately need a new striker

With Gabriel Jesus dealing with persistent fitness problems and inconsistent form that have caused him to miss several games, Kai Havertz has been filling in at No. 9 since the beginning of the year.

Eddie Nketiah hasn’t cemented himself in the lineup, and it’s possible that the striker may leave the team over the summer.

Therefore, adding a striker to the lineup, such as Gyokeres, might lead to fierce competition for the forward position.