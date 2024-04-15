Mikel Arteta is keen to bring former Man United man to Arsenal

According to latest reports, Mikel Arteta is about to add a former Manchester United defender as a surprise member to his backroom staff at Arsenal.

Apart from the on-field transformation of the north London club, Arteta has strengthened his own coaching team with many notable additions in recent years.

While goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana was plucked from Brentford, set-piece coach Nicolas Jover was brought in from Manchester City and has made the Gunners the dead-ball specialists of the Premier League.

Leandro Alves of ESPN Argentina has reported that Gabriel Heinze might be moving to the Emirates Stadium.

The 45-year-old has thus far had a very uneventful coaching career in his home country of Argentina, along with a brief stint as Atlanta United’s manager in Major League Soccer.

Arteta is considering adding a new name to the Arsenal coaching staff

He is thought to have discussed joining Arteta’s coaching staff while he is in London, but he also has the option of taking over the Argentine team San Lorenzo.

Heinze, a former left-back for Manchester United, and Arteta were former teammates who played together during the 2001–02 season at Paris Saint–Germain before the Spaniard moved on to play for Rangers.

They were recently photographed together in Madrid, where they were watching Real Madrid’s Under-19 team play Atletico at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.

Arsenal want former Man United man

Premier League supporters will recognize Heinze from his time at Manchester United.

Before joining Real Madrid, the defender played three seasons at Old Trafford from 2004 to 2007 and won one Premier League title.

The 45-year-old had successful stints with PSG, Marseille, and Roma during his playing career, among other teams. Additionally, he earned 72 caps for Argentina.

With his background as a manager and his knowledge of what it takes to succeed in English football, Heinze may be able to share his knowledge with Arteta.