Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has made it clear that Liverpool’s new manager will be key to determining the future of loaned-out youngster Fabio Carvalho this summer after his impressive form during his stint at Hull City.

The 21-year-old endured a difficult first season at Liverpool last year as he struggled to nail down a regular place in Jurgen Klopp’s side, while he then also failed to make much of an impression whilst on loan at RB Leipzig earlier this season.

This then led to Carvalho agreeing a new loan to Hull in January, and he’s improved a lot since then, with Romano revealing that there’s a growing list of clubs who appreciate him, though it’s too early to know for sure what it means for his future.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano stated that Liverpool will need to finalise hiring a new manager to replace Klopp before deciding on the future of players like Carvalho.

It could be that the Portuguese starlet will be loaned out again amid interest from other clubs, or the Reds may also end up deciding it’s worth cashing in on him with a permanent sale at this point.

Carvalho transfer update from Romano

“At the moment it’s just interest in terms of calling to ask for the situation, not a negotiation with Liverpool so it’s too early to discuss a potential formula of the deal or similar,” Romano said.

“Liverpool won’t decide now, it will depend on new manager, there are many things to sort before discussing Fabio’s future but his performances are appreciated by many clubs.”

Carvalho clearly has plenty of talent, but it may be that LFC will ultimately decide he hasn’t quite got it in him to succeed at a truly top club, though at his age there is perhaps still time for him to keep on learning and developing, with another loan spell perhaps ideal to give him the experience he needs before coming back to Anfield ready to be a regular.