Manchester United put in yet another disappointing performance this weekend, drawing 2-2 against Bournemouth.

They were lucky not to have been beaten, with the referee giving them a very soft penalty.

Behind the scenes, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team are gearing up for a substantial overhaul of the club’s structure and squad during the upcoming summer transfer window.

According to The Mirror, a significant number of players, possibly up to 12, could be offloaded as part of this radical transformation.

Leading the potential exodus could be Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, whose departure would signal the beginning of a new era at Old Trafford.

The focus of this restructuring is on shedding players who have failed to live up to expectations and have contributed to the team’s underwhelming performances.

The aim is to free up resources by offloading individuals on hefty wages, funds that can then be reinvested in revitalizing the squad.

Changes behind the scenes

Behind the scenes, changes are already underway, with former chief executive Richard Arnold stepping down and being replaced by ex-Manchester City CEO Omar Berrada.

Additionally, football director John Murtough has departed, with Dan Ashworth poised to assume the role pending compensation negotiations with Newcastle.

Jason Wilcox is also expected to join as technical director once financial terms are sorted with Southampton.

As the season winds down, Manchester United find themselves in 7th place, having endured a campaign marked by inconsistency, with only 15 wins, 12 losses, and 5 draws.

Fans are eagerly anticipating a fresh start under a new manager and a revamped squad, hoping for improved fortunes in the upcoming season under INEOS.