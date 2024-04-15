Crouch claims Newcastle already have a replacement if Isak leaves the club

Former Premier League striker Peter Crouch has commented on Newcastle United’s situation amid ongoing transfer gossip involving Alexander Isak after his superb form at St James’ Park this season.

The Sweden international has been linked with Arsenal and other top clubs and it makes sense that these stories are persisting as Newcastle have Financial Fair Play concerns that may need to be addressed this summer.

Isak would be hard for Newcastle to replace if he does end up leaving, though there has also been some suggestion that it could be others like Bruno Guimaraes who make way.

With Isak, Crouch feels the Magpies may already have a ready-made replacement in the form of Callum Wilson.

“It’s a really difficult question that but I think they do have Callum Wilson behind Isak,” the pundit said.

“He’s a 20-goal-a-season man, if he stays fit. The only question mark is, can he stay fit?

“It’s a real problem for him but he’s an England international and he’s a proven goalscorer at this level. Eddie Howe knows him and I think although you don’t want to sell Isak, if you had to sell one of Bruno or him, I’d sell Isak.”