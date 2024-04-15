Everton’s survival hopes took a severe blow as they faced a humiliating 6-0 loss against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Toffees were outclassed in every aspect of the game, with Cole Palmer securing a hat-trick, and a fourth, and Nicolas Jackson also finding the net before Alfie Gilchrist added to Everton’s woes in stoppage time.

Manager Sean Dyche did not mince his words in the aftermath of the defeat. He admitted that Everton lacked the necessary desire to compete and secure a positive result.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Dyche emphasised the importance of strength and determination on the pitch, lamenting his team’s inability to match Chelsea’s intensity.

Sean Dyche doesn’t hold back his criticism over poor Everton performance

“Really poor. Miles off the intent and desire to win a match. You have to give strength, put a tackle in,” Dyche remarked. He acknowledged that while Everton showed some improvement in the second half, the overall performance fell short of expectations.

Dyche highlighted the need for his players to learn from their mistakes, particularly in defence, where costly errors contributed to the heavy defeat.

“I’m not going to hide behind that [Beto miss] although it does change the game. Too many errors. Too many players way off the mark,” Dyche stated, taking full responsibility for the disappointing outcome.

Despite the setback, Dyche remains committed to addressing Everton’s shortcomings and rallying his players for the challenges ahead. With the threat of relegation looming, he understands the importance of regrouping and instilling a renewed sense of purpose within the squad.

As things stand the Toffees are a mere two points above the relegation zone, but they do have a game in hand on Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Burnley.