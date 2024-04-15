Just when Everton supporters thought they had hit rock bottom, the team managed to plunge even deeper into despair.

Monday night’s match against Chelsea was yet another painful chapter in a season filled with disappointment and frustration.

From the moment the whistle blew, it was evident that Everton were in for a rough ride. Their performance was abhorrent, to say the least, with few, if any, positives to take away. Fans who made the journey to Stamford Bridge deserved far more than a refund for enduring such immeasurable misery.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher didn’t mince words during halftime analysis on Sky Sports.

Jamie Carragher on Jordan Pickford’s performance against Chelsea

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher exclaimed: “Jordan Pickford has had a nightmare. He should have done better on that one [Palmer’s second] and I don’t know why he is trying to pass through Chelsea players on his right foot.

“He has a great left foot but that’s the difference when you see a goalkeeper using his right foot and an outfield player using his right foot.”

Cole Palmer’s dominance, capped off with a hat trick, highlighted Everton’s defensive vulnerabilities. Each goal seemed like a gift, with Jordan Pickford’s errors exacerbating the team’s woes.

Carragher’s critique of Pickford’s performance was particularly damning. The England international, once a pillar of reliability, faltered under the pressure, making crucial mistakes that cost Everton dearly. His misjudgments, coupled with lackluster support from his teammates, painted a grim picture for the Toffees.

The recurring theme of disappointment has become all too familiar for Evertonians. Each setback feels like a new low, yet somehow, the team continues to find inventive ways to defy expectations – in the worst possible manner.