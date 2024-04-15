Financial expert reveals how much Newcastle would have had to pay for Alan Shearer in today’s market.

The football transfer market has seen a significant surge in recent years, with clubs readily shelling out £100 million or more to secure the services of a single player.

The market saw a major disruption in 2017 when Paris Saint-Germain shattered the world record transfer fee by matching Barcelona’s buyout clause of £200 million for Neymar.

Similarly, Newcastle United set a world transfer record back in 1996 by paying a staggering £15 million to sign the legendary Alan Shearer. Adjusted for inflation, this amount would translate to even more in today’s money, making it potentially the most expensive transfer.

How much Newcastle would have paid for Alan Shearer today?

Newcastle World reports that as per Kieran Maguire, a football financial expert, in today’s market, the Magpies would have to pay an astounding £265.2 million to sign the Premier League record goalscorer.

This figure surpasses the record-breaking transfers of players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Shearer was a target for European giants like Real Madrid and Manchester United, but ultimately, the Englishman chose to join his boyhood club, Newcastle.

He went on to become the club’s all-time top scorer, netting a staggering 206 goals and providing 58 assists in his 405 appearances across all competitions.