Former Bayern Munich boss is being considered by Liverpool to replace Klopp

Liverpool are reportedly considering Niko Kovac as a surprise candidate, according to the Daily Mail.

The former manager is free after holding positions at Bayern Munich and Monaco.

Liverpool are undergoing a thorough research process in order to gather information and statistics on their top prospects.

However, they have not yet started formal conversations with contenders in their pursuit of replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer.

The German boss announced in January his decision to leave the club at the end of the season after a period of nine years at the club.

He managed to take Liverpool from midtable to the top of English football.

Ruben Amorim of Sporting Lisbon is the front-runner but has refuted rumours that he has spoken or reached an agreement with Liverpool.

Liverpool are busy looking at their options

The Reds are extensively looking at their options before making the big decision in the summer.

It is believed that during their recent visit to London, Kovac’s agents made inquiries with Premier League teams prior to any possible summer management changes.

Born in Berlin, Germany, 52-year-old Kovac captained Croatia throughout his playing career as an elegant, defensive midfielder.

After turning to management, he won the German Cup in 2018 with Eintracht Frankfurt. Then, a year later, as head coach of Bayern Munich, he won the league and the cup.

Liverpool add another manager to their list of candidates

Considering his age and experience, he has not had the most successful management career so far and the Reds job could prove to be too big for him.

However, if he fits Liverpool’s data analytical program, he could be chosen by the Anfield hierarchy.

The Reds are currently involved in the latter stages of two competitions; the Premier League and the Europa League.

Klopp is looking to finish off the season with success in both the competitions to add to their Carabao Cup win this season.