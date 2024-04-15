Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into the future of Mason Greenwood at Manchester United ahead of what is likely to be a busy summer of change at Old Trafford.

As things stand, the expectation seems to be that Greenwood will be sold permanently by Man Utd, despite the 22-year-old impressing a great deal on loan at La Liga club Getafe, and supposedly attracting some interest from Serie A giants Lazio again.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano played down talk of Lazio coming back in for Greenwood, though he did admit they had an interest in the player last summer before he joined Getafe.

Romano says many clubs are now monitoring Greenwood ahead of the summer, but it remains to be seen where he’ll end up, with suitors likely to be taking their time to see what happens behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

It looks likely that the Red Devils will go through various changes on and off the pitch, with Romano detailing how a number of players could be signed and sold, while there’ll also be key changes made at board level under the new co-owners INEOS.

Greenwood transfer: No confirmation of Lazio interest for now, says Romano

Discussing the Greenwood situation, Romano said: “Other outgoings will also need to be resolved, such as Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood. For the latter, I’m still told that the idea is for Greenwood to be sold, for the club to cash in on him.”

He added: “Despite reports, I don’t have anything on Lazio and Greenwood so far. Many clubs are monitoring him but all waiting to understand Man United’s final position. Lazio asked for Greenwood on Deadline Day last summer but it was always Getafe leading the race from what I heard.”

United fans will surely be ready to see players like Greenwood leave for what could hopefully be a pretty healthy profit so that funds can go into addressing the numerous issues in this squad.